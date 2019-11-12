TOP
Uganda protests Rwanda killings

By Admin

Added 12th November 2019 08:28 PM

Uganda has written to Rwanda seeking for explanation over the continued killing of Ugandans at the boarder.

Uganda has written to Rwanda seeking for explanation over the continued killing of Ugandans at the boarder.

The government of Uganda has protested the continued killings of Ugandans at the border.

Below is the statement signed by the Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo
The government of Uganda has today issued a protest to the Government of Rwanda, in regards to shootings by Rwandan  Security Personnel that continue to occur along the common shared Uganda-Rwanda border.

The protest was delivered to Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen.  Frank  Mugambage,  by  Ambassador  Patrick  Mugoya  Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda.

1. The government of the Republic of Uganda conveyed serious concern, regarding an incident of murder of Ugandan nationals that occurred on Rwandan territory.

On Sunday, 10th November 2019, at about 0500hrs 02 Ugandans were shot dead by Rwandan security personnel from Tabagwe, along the Kamwezi border. 

The deceased Ugandans are Job Byarushanga of Kiruhura Cell, Kamwezi Sub-County, Rukiga District and Bosco Tuhirirwe of Kabira Cell, Kamwezi Sub-County Rukiga District. The deaths have been acknowledged by the Government of Rwanda.

The Government of Uganda protests in the strongest terms the murder of its nationals by Rwandan security personnel for allegedly being involved in smuggling of goods across the common border.

The alleged crime cannot justify the high handed and criminal act by the Rwandan security personnel, against unarmed civilians residing along the common border. Furthermore, the Ministry notes that these murders are inimical to the ongoing efforts to improve relations between the two countries.

The Ministry demands that a joint investigation in the murders be conducted and the perpetrators held accountable.
 
2. Concern has been raised, regarding an incident in which a Rwandan national was shot and severely wounded on Rwandan territory while returning from Uganda territory and was forced to flee back to Uganda.

On  Monday 4th   November  2019,  at  about  1930hrs  at  Rushaki  B  Cell, Karujanga  Parish,   Rubaya   sub-county,   Kabale  district,  a   one   Peter Havugimana 28 years, resident of Kabaya village (Omudugudu), Gishari Parish  (Akagari)  Rubaya  Sub-county  (Omurengye)  in  Gicumbi  District (Akarere), a Rwandan national was received after being shot in the shoulder from about 200 meters in Rwanda, on the border with Uganda. 

The victim was shot while carrying about ten (10) kilogrammes of potatoes from Uganda into Rwanda. After the shooting, he ran back into Uganda territory for his safety.  The  victim was rushed to  Katuna  Police Station and thereafter referred to Katuna Community Clinic for further management. At the Clinic, a  bullet was removed from his body and the victim is now in stable condition.

The Government of Uganda considers the shooting incident a grave matter and that although the latest victim is Rwandan, it constitutes a pattern of reckless and high-handed acts on the part of Rwanda security personnel, against simple, ordinary people that live along the common border. The Government of Uganda is ready to hand Peter Havugimana to the relevant Rwanda Government authorities if he wishes to return.

 

