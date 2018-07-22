TOP
imagesMENU
Monday,July 23,2018 06:33 AM
  • Home
  • World
  • India withdraws controversial tax on sanitary pads
African media want new footprint with BRICS...
Previous Story
Image
Image
French soldiers in Sweden to fight wildfires...
Next Story

India withdraws controversial tax on sanitary pads

By AFP

Added 22nd July 2018 12:11 PM

Around 60 percent of young women aged between 16 and 24 years do not have access to sanitary pads

Aaaaabig 703x422

Around 60 percent of young women aged between 16 and 24 years do not have access to sanitary pads

India has withdrawn a controversial tax on sanitary pads following a vocal campaign led by activists and Bollywood stars to boost female education and empowerment.

Saturday's announcement is part of a slew of changes to the national goods and services tax (GST) intended to reduce the prices of around 90 key consumer goods, many of which target urban middle classes ahead of next year's general election.

"I think all women will be happy to know that sanitary pads will now have 100 percent exemption. There will be no GST on sanitary pads," India's acting finance minister Piyush Goyal told journalists on Saturday.

Activists, Bollywood actors and some politicians had opposed the 12 percent tax, citing a lack of access and affordability for a key hygiene product as a key barrier to female empowerment in the country.

A national survey report released earlier this year said around 60 percent of young women aged between 16 and 24 years did not have access to sanitary pads.

The figure was as high as 80 percent for some of India's poorer central and eastern states.

Reports in the last few years have linked absence of basic infrastructure such as toilets at Indian government schools outside big urban centres, and lack of access to sanitary pads, with higher dropout rates among girls.

"One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled," Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most popular stars, wrote on Twitter. 

Kumar was the lead actor in Padman, a Bollywood movie released earlier this year about the life of an activist who created a line of low-cost sanitary napkins for rural India.  

"Thank you ... for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene and exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores (tens of millions) of women in our country are silently sending gratitude ur way," he added.

The new national GST (goods and services tax) was introduced last July under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was the country's biggest tax overhaul in a generation.

It was meant to unify the over $2 trillion economy into a single market, with four tax rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

Related Articles

Rotary3 200x128

News/

Rotaracters to construct 50 incinerators

Aaaaaaabig 200x128

News/

Why should menstruation be an embarrassing experience?

Aaaaaaabig 200x128

News/

AG’s office wants fund to help with menstrual hygiene

More From The Author

Obama 200x128

News/

Obama calls for peaceful election in Kenya

Kipyegon 200x128

News/

Kenya's Kipyegon wins world 1500m gold

Bokoharam 200x128

News/

Boko Haram kill 31 fishermen in Nigeria

Related articles

Rotary3 200x128
Rotaracters to construct 50 incinerators
Aaaaaaabig 200x128
Why should menstruation be an embarrassing experience?
Aaaaaaabig 200x128
AG’s office wants fund to help with menstrual hygiene
0911cba3d25366aca67f8f5974e4b44b647656f4 200x128
Eleven dead as boat sinks in Missouri lake
Cd13c57ec9513ee0ba687667dd13b61cc1e08346 200x128
WhatsApp curbs India service after lynchings
A34d68f8db0202aeb5961fc717260b8e5c216fce 200x128
Neymar rules out transfer move, staying at PSG

TODAY'S PAPER

(Click to Buy and Read Online) (Click to Buy and Read Online)
image-1 image-1