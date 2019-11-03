TOP
imagesMENU
Monday,November 04,2019 04:37 AM
  • Home
  • World
  • Congolese anti-Ebola fighter killed at home: army
Today in Pictures – Sunday, November 03
Previous Story
Image
Image
S.Africa's Zuma delays corruption trial with...
Next Story

Congolese anti-Ebola fighter killed at home: army

By AFP

Added 3rd November 2019 04:33 PM

The unidentified attackers got into his home at Lewebma, killed him, wounded his wife and burned down their house, General Robert Yav told AFP, speaking from Mamabasa, in Ituri.

Tape 703x422

The unidentified attackers got into his home at Lewebma, killed him, wounded his wife and burned down their house, General Robert Yav told AFP, speaking from Mamabasa, in Ituri.

A Congolese radio host involved in the fight against Ebola has been killed at his home in the northeast Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Sunday.
 
The unidentified attackers got into his home at Lewebma, killed him, wounded his wife and burned down their house, General Robert Yav told AFP, speaking from Mamabasa, in Ituri.
 
Professor Steve Ahuka, the national coordinator of the fight against Ebola confirmed that a local worker involved in the fight against Ebola in Lwemba had been killed.
 
A journalist at Radio Lwemba, the local radio station where he worked, confirmed the details.
 
"Our colleague Papy Mumbere Mahamba has been killed at his home by unknown attackers...," who had stabbed him to death, Jacques Kamwina told AFP.
 
"He was coming home from the radio where he had done a show on the fight against Ebola," he added.
 
DR Congo declared an Ebola epidemic in August 2018 in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, that border Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. The outbreak has so far killed 2,185 people, according to the latest official figures.
 
Containment efforts have been hindered by the conflict in eastern DRCongo, as well as attacks on health workers tackling Ebola in a population where mistrust of outsiders and superstition is rife.
 
It is the DRC's 10th Ebola epidemic and the deadliest outbreak since a West Africa outbreak in 2014-2016 that claimed more than 11,300 lives.
 
 
 
   

Related Articles

News/

Woman killed in DR Congo illegal mining crackdown

Giraffesinmurchisonfallsnationalpark 200x128

News/

Gentle giraffes threatened with 'silent extinction'

Malaria 200x128

News/

1,800 dead as malaria 'epidemic' rages in Burundi: UN

More From The Author

News/

20 students die in freak tree accident in Ghana

Aaaaabig 200x128

News/

Sudan summons EU envoy over criticism of Bashir visits

Ethiopiansurvivor 200x128

News/

She had to make a quick choice: run or die

Related articles

Woman killed in DR Congo illegal mining crackdown
Giraffesinmurchisonfallsnationalpark 200x128
Gentle giraffes threatened with 'silent extinction'
Malaria 200x128
1,800 dead as malaria 'epidemic' rages in Burundi: UN
20 students die in freak tree accident in Ghana
Aaaaabig 200x128
Sudan summons EU envoy over criticism of Bashir visits
Ethiopiansurvivor 200x128
She had to make a quick choice: run or die

TODAY'S PAPER

(Click to Buy and Read Online) (Click to Buy and Read Online)
image-1 image-1